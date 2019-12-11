GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away and if you are having family and friends over then you are probably not just planning the meal but also wondering how you are going to fit everything on your table.

Amy with Art of the Table stops by to give us some tips on how to dress your table and still have room for all the food.

Nature-inspired Thanksgiving Table

Using greenery (faux or real) that compliment natural wood tones and colors

Using candles as decoration with function

Utilizing Halloween/fall decorations that match with the overall decor theme

Mix textures and textiles in the same tone for continuity without being too "matchy-matchy."

Using simple plates, flatware, wine glasses and cups will keep the table from looking too busy and distracting guests from the tablescape

