Be true to your health

New women's clinic True Women's Health caters to women's specific health care needs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — As women we're uniquely different, and so are our bodies. So having a place to go for your health care that caters to you can really make a difference.

True Women’s Health clinic is now open and accepting new patients that focuses on women's health needs throughout their lifetime.

Dr. Diana Bitner heads up the clinic and has developed a new way of zoning in on your health care issues with a technique called SEEDS.





Dr. Bitner even came up with a virtual Wheel that can help diagnose which area of SEEDS you are lacking in and help you make adjustments so you feel more like yourself. Try it here.

In addition they also offer MonaLisa laser therapy a non-surgical and non-pharmacological solution for preventing and treating vaginal atrophy that often happens as women age.

And the best part? You can experience it all in a spa like setting!

RELATED STORIES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.