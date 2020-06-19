Celebrate National Flip-Flop Day

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Friday, June 19th is National Flip Flop Day! and while fun to wear Chris Williams from Tru-Fit in Muskegon told My West Michigan they are not the best option for foot health. They do protect feet from hot surfaces and are easy to wear but they are flimsy and unsupportive.
A better option are Sandals -Good sandals feature structure, adjustability, and support.
Check out Tru-Fit Muskegon HERE.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Love My West Michigan? Check us out on Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.