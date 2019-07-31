GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Wednesday, July 31 is National Avocado Day, which means it's time to celebrate a fruit that can give your body some big time benefits.

Registered Dietitian Katie Francisco from Mercy Health stopped by to explain that avocados can help reduce blood pressure, protect your heart, improve your eyes, optimize your gut health, and reduce blood sugar spikes. That's why they call it a super food!

Here are some recipes Katie recommended:

Avocado Banana Green Smoothie

Ingredients:

· 1/2 medium frozen banana

· 1/4 medium ripe avocado

· 1/2 scoop plain or vanilla protein powder

· 1 large handful of spinach or kale

· 1⁄2 cup unsweetened almond milk (or any dairy-free milk)

· 1/2 Tbsp ground flax, chia or hemp seed

Instructions:

1. Add frozen banana, avocado, protein powder, greens, seeds and dairy-free milk to blender.

2. Blend on high until creamy and smooth, scraping down sides as needed. If smoothie is too thick, add more dairy-free milk or water to desired consistency.

3. Enjoy! Best when fresh, though leftovers will keep covered in the refrigerator up to 24 hours or in the freezer up to 2 weeks.

Avocado Chocolate Mousse

Ingredients:

· flesh of 2 ripe avocados (240g)

· 1/4 cup regular cocoa powder

· 1/4 cup Dutch Cocoa OR melted dark chocolate chips

· 3-4 Tbsp milk of choice

· 1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract

· 1/8 tsp salt

· sweetener of choice to taste (Stevia, honey or pure maple syrup)

Instructions:

· You have two options for this recipe: The version with the chocolate chips will be richer; the version with the Dutch Cocoa (important to use Dutch) will be lower in fat and sugar.

· Combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor until completely smooth. Recommend starting with 3 Tbsp almond milk, but if you’re not using a liquid sweetener then you might want to add a little extra for a smoother consistency.

Black Bean Stuffed Avocado

Ingredients:

· 4 ripe avocados

Spicy Beans:

· 15 ounce can black beans, rinsed

· 2 Tbsp Olive or Avocado Oil

· 1/2 onion, diced

· 3 gloves of garlic, minced

· 3/4 cups water

· 1/2 tsp dried oregano

Pico de Gallo:

· 4 Roma tomatoes, deseeded and chopped

· 1/2 small onion, chopped

· 1/4 cup chopped cilantro

· juice of one lime

· ~1 tsp kosher salt

Instructions:

1. In a sauté pan, warm oil over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic. Sauté until starting to soften, about 5 minutes.

2. Add the beans, water, oregano and season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer about 10 minutes or until most of the water has been cooked out. Set aside.

3. In separate mixing bowl, prep Pico de Gallo by mixing chopped tomatoes, onion, cilantro, lime juice and salt.

4. Split your avocados in half and remove the pit.

5. Fill each avocado with beans and top with Pico de Gallo.

6. Top with additional cilantro and pepper to taste.

