To celebrate the women in our lives, Tulip Time announces their first ever 2018 Moederdag Market (Dutch for Mother’s Day Market)!

This event features specially selected merchants, live performances, demonstrations, gourmet food trucks and horse-drawn carriage rides. A perfect day for the entire family!

It's Sunday all happening, March 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.tuliptime.com.

Courtesy: Tulip Time

