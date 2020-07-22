Virtual gym classes keeps kids moving during pandemic

InPACT at Home is a fitness program developed by University of Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With many schools still deciding whether or not to hold in person classes and sports activities canceled finding ways to keep your kids physically active during the day can be a challenge.

That's why University of Michigan professor Rebecca Hasson developed a fitness program where physical education teachers from across the state record fitness videos for school kids, in their homes, with the videos made available free online.

Michigan has one of the country's highest childhood obesity rates.This program intends to get Michigan kids moving during COVID since much of their physical activity disappeared when schools closed.

The researchers are also seeking gym teachers from across the state to make these 20-minutes cardio workouts.

