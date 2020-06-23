Virtue Cider Pear Is Here!

New Refreshing Flavor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Just in time for summer, Michigan-based Virtue Cider has launched Virtue Cider Pear, a semi-sweet cider made with apples and pears — the perfect drink to pair with your fave summer activities like a midday picnic, outdoor movie or backyard bonfire.

Virtue Cider Pear drinks like a sauvy-b and is great for those new to cider or looking for an easy-drinking summer sipper. It’s balanced with the finest pear juice for a soft semi-sweet flavor and made with handpicked heirloom Michigan apples that are pressed on Virtue’s solar-powered farm. 0g added sugar, 5% ABV, and naturally gluten-free.

Virtue Cider Pear will be added to Virtue’s core lineup alongside long-time favorites: Brut, Michigan Apple, Michigan Cherry, Michigan Honey and Rosé. Pear is available for purchase now through Virtue’s direct-to-consumer online platform for shipping nationwide here. It will be available at select local retailers starting June 1. Visit www.virtuecider.com for more information on availability.

