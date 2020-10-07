Weekend Rundown: Lots of options!

Businesses and organizations are starting to reopen.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Looking for something to do this weekend with friends or family?CJ DeVries from GRNow.com shares her picks for the weekend, especially now that things are starting to open back up.

Grand Rapids Public Museum reopens

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is officially open to the public! Reserve your tickets in advance to explore three floors of exhibits, in addition to Bodies Revealed and TOYS! Visit the Grand Rapids Public Museum online.

Pink Lounge opens

What is the Pink Lounge process of Salt Therapy? Halogernators grind and disperse pharmaceutical grade salt in high concentration inside the room. Salt Therapy contains anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties of salt that allow you to breathe easier. Check it out here!

East Hills Sidewalk Sale

East Hills is having their annual sidewalk sale this week. Nice to see something familiar happening in the city. Get out, walk around and support if you are able. More information here.

Eastern & Alger PopUp Market

Award-Winning PopUp Market in Grand Rapids — The streets of the Alger Heights business district will be lined with booths by local artisans and vintage dealers filled with all kinds of home décor, boutique clothing, handmade jewelry, all-natural personal-care items, antiques, furniture, made-in-Michigan items & more!

The market happened the second Saturday of every month from June through October. It's located int he Alger Heights Business District on Eastern Avenue, half a mile north of 28th Street in Grand Rapids.

Sunday Strings at the Frederik Meijer Gardens

Members from the Grand Rapids Symphony will be putting on special shows at the Frederik Meijer Gardens this summer.

From 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, August 9, and September 13, there will be live chamber music performed in the DeVos Van Andel Piazza, near 'The American Horse.' The company will be led by Grand Rapids Symphony violinist Haijin Choi.

The special performances are included with admission. More information can be found here.

