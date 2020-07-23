Weekend Rundown: Car shows, outdoor markets and ghost tours

There's a whole lot of fun to be had this weekend!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The weekend is nearly here and now its time to plan what fun you'll get into. There's everything from a car shows, outdoor markets, ghost tours and more!

CJ Devries from GRNow.com shared her top picks of events in this week's Weekend Rundown.

4th Annual Lakeshore Community Car Show

The fourth annual Lakeshore Community Car Show is happened this weekend! On Saturday, July 25th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. check out all the cool cars. Bring along some canned goods to raise money for Hospice of Holland.

It's happening at TLC Automotive, located at 172 N 120th Ave. in Holland. Find more information about the car show here.

Not So Shabby Outdoor Market

Not So Shabby Antiques and Refurbished Home Decor in Holland is putting on another outdoor market event! Looking for something totally unique -- this is where you want to be.

It's happening on Saturday, July 29 starting at 9 a.m. Not So Shabby is located at 2975 W Shore Dr. Find more information here.

Ghosts Around Grand Rapids

Halloween is still months away, but if you're feeling spooky, we've got something that might interest you! The Ghost Around Grand Rapids are back. A walking tour is happened at Saturday, July 25 at 8 p.m. at Lyon Square in Grand Rapids. Find more information here.

Yoga at Lookout Park

Heights Yoga Project is putting on the most zen yoga session at Lookout Park in Grand Rapids on Saturday. It's happening at 9 a.m. Just register on MINDBODY. Those interested can pay with your current class pass or drop-in. Drop-ins are $15, new students can buy two weeks unlimited for $20, or purchase a class pass.

Bring a mat, water, and enjoy the sunshine! Find more information here.

Adult Night Out at John Ball Zoo

Those aged 21 and older are invited to attend an adult-only night out at John Ball Zoo. The Zoo is hosting an “Adult Night Out” Thursday, July 23. It’s an opportunity to drink, play trivia and see cute animals, all while getting some much-deserved time away from the kiddos.

The event will take place 6 to 9 p.m., and animals will be on exhibit for extended hours.

Tickets are on sale for entry at 5:45 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to prevent overcrowding at the entrance and help with social distancing. They are on sale for $18 for members and $20 for non-members.

Moovies from the Mound

Grab your blankets and chairs and head to the Fifth Third Ballpark Thursday, July 23 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

There will be a family-friendly movie showing on the outfield video board. The event is being put on in collaboration with Milk Means More, hence the name!

See all the movie dates and ticket prices here.

