The Weekend Roundup

Nearly all Shops at CenterPoint retailers are anticipated to reopen by Monday after putting plans in place to safely serve customers in their stores.

West Michigan retailers and restaurants were recently allowed to begin reopening if they follow state guidelines for capacity limits and social distancing. The stores were closed to in-person business for about three months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several thousand succulents will be out in the parking lot of Schuler Books & Music on Saturday the 20th. Stop by and browse the massive varieties of succulents and cacti, and stop inside to check out the selection of books and music!



They will have many rare and common varieties of plants.

String of pearls.

Lithops.

Haworthias.

Echeverias (many varieties)

String of dolphins.

Apuntia cacti.

Corn cob cacti.

Burro's tail.

"power to the people." is a virtual Juneteenth livestream event celebration conceptualized in Grand Rapids, MI by 616 native Asia Horne with complete confidence and intention to effectively mobilize our beloved Black communities in America while unapologetically celebrating Juneteenth, local Black history, culture and traditions, local Black unsung heroes and Black joy above all.



We all deserve to celebrate.



Visit powertothepeople616.com to:

1. learn more about Juneteenth

2. donate to help produce the event

3. submit music by local Black artists

4. promote your Black business in our local directory as we buy Black June 19th

Come Celebrate World Giraffe Day at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park! World Giraffe Day is on June 21 but they will be celebrating all weekend long!



A portion of all proceeds will go towards Giraffe conservation.