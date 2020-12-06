Weekend Roundup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — CJ Devries from GRNow.com offers up some fun events.
The Windows Art Project in Downtown Grand Rapids is still happening.
New Hotel Mertens Haute Rooftop is now open
Pronto Pup at Elk Brewing Company
Spashpads around Grand Rapids are starting to open up
Wildwood Family Farms is offering Summer Concerts
Sunday Goat Hikes. With the guidance of a goat herder, walk 45 minutes of trails with your friends and the best walking partners in town. The goats love their walks, where they get to stretch their legs, scratch their backs on the trees and enjoy snack time throughout the trails. Imagine taking your dog to the dog park, but with goats instead. It is a dreamy experience. More info