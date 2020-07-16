Weekend Rundown: Asian street food drive-thru, fitness in the park, Sunset Cinema

There's tons to do in Grand Rapids this weekend.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The weekend is nearly here and now its time to plan what fun you'll get into. There's everything from a street food drive-thru, fitness in the park and more!

CJ Devries from GRNow.com shared her top picks of events in today's Weekend Rundown.

Asian Street Food Drive-Thru Edition

It's the first-ever Asian street food drive-thru event and is happening on Saturday, July 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Riverside Park, located at 2001 Monroe Ave. NW, in Grand Rapids.

Food will be sold drive-thru style. All guests are asked to exit the park before consuming their food. No walk-up orders will be permitted, and this is a cash only event.

Fitness in the Park

The Forest Hills Park Association and Fit Body Boot Camp have to come together bring free fitness on Saturday at 8 a.m. at the Forest Hills Park Association.

Organizers ask that patrons don't bring children and if the workouts are canceled by rain, FHPA and Fit Body Boot Camp will host Zoom sessions.

John Ball Zoo, Brewery Vivant release new beer

The John Ball Zoo and Brewery Vivant have teamed up to release a beer on Thursday called "JBZ."

JBZ is meant to highlight the zoo's conservation and sustainability efforts through the years, as well as both organization's shared values.

The JBZ beer will be on draft starting July 9 at various locations at the John Ball Zoo, as well as Brewery Vivant, which is located at 925 Cherry St. SE in Grand Rapids. The beer will also be packaged in 16 oz cans that will be available for takeout through Brewery Vivant and John Ball Zoo retail outlets later this summer.

Based on the success of the beer, Brewery Vivant said it would make a donation to water conservation and sustainability efforts.

Celebration Cinema presents Sunset Cinema

Studio Park will start showing outdoor movies starting Wednesday, July 15. This series of outdoor movies is programmed with movie-lovers in mind.

The first movie presented will be Yellow Submarine, presented exclusively for outdoor cinemas throughout the country, followed by Baby Driver on July 22 and Parasite on July 29. The lawn opens at 6 p.m.; movies will begin at 8 p.m. with a ticket price of $5 per person. All movies will be open captioned. More dates and films are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

