This week, Manistee native and television/film actor Toni Trucks dedicated the Manistee Historic Sites Tours at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts.

The Manistee Historic Sites Tours features more than 100 historic sites through eight themed tours.

The Manistee County Visitors Bureau created the self-guided routes with accompanying guide book, map and mobile app with links to videos and images on visitmanisteecounty.com.

