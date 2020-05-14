Win a social distancing block party

Grand Rapids event company OncoreAV holds contest for social distancing block party

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many of us our missing our neighborhood parties so one local event company has come up with an idea to fix that, a Social Distancing Block Party!

Oncore AV is partnering with A-List Event Group to loan you everything you need to host your own Social Distancing Block Party! They provide set up and tear down of a professional sound system so you can have that party vibe at a safe distance.

They're holding a contest and will pick one lucky winner to host the Social Distancing Block Party. All you have to do is send a video or email about why you feel your neighborhood should win! But you have to act fast!

Send submissions to giveaway@oncoreav.com by Monday May 18th - the winner will be announced Wednesday May 20th!

Of course social distancing is requiring you follow a few rules for the safety of you and your neighbors during the Social Distancing Block Party:

RULES FOR SOCIAL DISTANCING BLOCK PARTY

Block party host and attendees should remain in their own yard and adhere to all social distancing recommendations from the city, state,and federal government. . The block party must take place during daylight hours and follow city noise ordinance(s). Oncore AV will supply only the audio visual equipment for the block party. Winner will be responsible for planning the event with their neighborhood, as well as any aspects that fall outside of audio visual equipment. A List Events is available for DJ services upon request of the host. Their services will be provided within the guidelines of the sweepstakes and the host will not be charged for any DJ services performed. Party must take place within 30 mile radius of Oncore AV home office located at 400 Ann St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 Party will take place between May 15th 2020 and May 31st 2020

