Finding beauty in the scars

#WindowsGR give a voice to artists of color thru mural painting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You may have noticed the beauty that's transforming downtown Grand Rapids.Murals are taking over the boarded up windows The project called #WindowsGR is giving artists of color a chance to express their feelings about the protests, George Floyd's death, and the lack of voice they've had in our community.

The #WindowGRr project is spearheaded by sponsors associated with Downtown Grand Rapids Incorporated to help amplify voices and artists of color in the city. And they are asking for your help in supporting this project. They want to make sure murals get on the last 300 windows that are boarded up.

Every dollar goes directly into our community to help buy the paint, brushes and pay the artists a nominal fee for their talents and the expression of their voice.

Organizers want to thank those who have already helped to make this project possible, saying, "Thank you everyone for your words and actions of support - we’re creating something powerful together."

Donations are being collected through Venmo: @lionsandrabbits.





