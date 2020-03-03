There is always something to do in West Michigan and March is no exception to the rule. Courtney Sheffer from the West Michigan Tourist Association has some recommendations.

St. Patrick's Day in Holland

Kick off your St. Patrick's Day celebration at the 4th annual St. Paddy's Leprechaun Chase 5K. It's happening Saturday, March 14th at Holland Civic Center Place. Of course, participants are encouraged to dress for the occasion in green or their favorite Irish costume.

The fun starts at 8:30 a.m. with a half-mile Wee Chase around the Civic Center for kids 8 and under. Then at 9:00 a.m. the 5K begins at the Civic Center. This run winds through downtown Holland and Windmill Island. Pre-registration is requested. After you finish, enjoy an Irish breakfast and a special menu for kids, along with an Irish coffee bar and beer options at Holland’s Leprechaun Brunch & Beer Garden. Purchase tickets for this event at the Holland Civic Center Place office. Runners get a discounted rate.

The Holland St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14th. The parade travels east down 8th Street from 8th Street Marketplace (150 W 8th St) to the corner of 8th Street and College Avenue, where celebrations continue at New Holland Brewing and the Curragh Irish Pub. Irish dancers, bagpipers, and kilt-wearers are just a few of the parade highlights! Families and individuals wearing green are invited to carry Irish flags in the parade!

After the parade, visit the Holland Museum Spark!Lab to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by using your inventor skills to build your very own leprechaun trap, from 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Legend has it that if you can catch a leprechaun, it must grant you one wish, so come by and try your luck!

Real to Reel Film Festival: Saugatuck Center for the Arts

Explore the Art Coast of Michigan in a new way during the annual Real to Reel Film Festival this March. It features 3 venues, 65 films, outdoor adventures, live music, pop-up shopping, local food, craft brews, art exhibitions, artist talks and more. There are events March 18-28. That includes Film For Young Audiences, Film for Families, and Film Festival. There are also over 65 "Mountainfilm on Tour: Saugatuck" films, directors and speakers, artists, live music, demos, parties, outdoor adventure and more.

On Friday, March 27, the weekend of fun begins with two exhibition openings and a pre-party. "Sonder", works by Megan Alterie and "A Pursuit to Stay Wild", photographs by Cam McLeod, will debut. The feature film, "By Hand", will then make its Midwest debut in our theater, followed by a stellar after-party featuring The Mark Lavengood Band.

Saturday, March 28, brings an entire day of film and fun, kicking off with two morning Mountainfilm screenings at The Women's Club and The History Center, followed by an "Adventure Climb" up Mt. Baldhead. That leads into the 2 afternoon Mountainfilm screenings at the same venues, followed by a Director's Conversation back at the SCA. Finally, the epic conclusion, "The Medley: A Classic Mountainfilm Mix" will screen in our theater.

On Sunday, March 21 "Film for Families" offers 90 minutes of film-fun all packed into one creative session. See a handful of awe-inspiring Mountainfilm shorts, listen to a story, try your hand at climbing, create a hands-on project (or two!) and meet animals from the John Ball Zoo up close and personal.

As part of the weekend fun, there are special rates for lodging places like Sherwood Forest Bed & Breakfast, where you can get your third night’s stay for free.

Grand Rapids Choir of Men and Boys Concert WSG

On Wednesday, March 25, you can see the choir of St. John's College, Cambridge in concert at the Basilica of St. Adalbert. It's part of their tour to the USA. This is the first time the group has visited the U.S. since 2016.

The St. John's Collage, Cambridge choir will be performing alongside the Grand Rapids Choir of Men & Boys. It will be the start of the Andrew Larson Memorial Concert Series. The series will benefit the music and ministry of the Grand Rapids Choir of Men and Boys. The group will collaborate with some of the world’s finest sacred artists, these special biennial programs will honor the life of Andy Larson, a former GRCMB head chorister who died in 2018, in a car accident at the age of 14.

You can get your tickets here. They are starting to get scarce!

Maple Row Sugarhouse Annual Maple Festival

It's a festival celebrating everything about maple syrup. Located in Jones, Michigan, Maple Row Sugarhouse is hosting two family weekends in March with loads of activities for everyone: March 14 - 15, and March 21 - 22. Come on out and enjoy pancakes with some pure Michigan maple syrup on a Saturday morning. Then, stay for the sugarbush tour. You can even watch maple syrup being made live in the sugar house, and yes, there will be free samples. There will also be all sorts of maple foods at the festival.

