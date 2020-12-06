Work and Life Balance During A Pandemic

Set Boundaries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dr. Matthew Clark offers up some advice on how to establish Work-Life Boundaries while working from home.

Many of us thought working from home would be easier and better than going into work and found the opposite.

People are working longer hours. Finding it more exhausting on a screen all day and zoom meetings with distracting kids or partner

The uncertainty and volatility and state of the world adds to our stress while working.

Create a set work space. Get dressed but allow a casual Friday if you had one before.

Recognize you have limits : Adjust expectations and plan to be more realistic.

Schedule in Breaks: create health and nutrition snack and water breaks. Sunshine with vitamin D is helpful

Create boundaries and stick to it

Make time for non work experiences