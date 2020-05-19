It's getting dry

Over use of electronic devices is causing dry eye during work at home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — These days with the Stay at Home orders in place many of us our doubling the time we spend in front of our laptops, cellphones and tablet. And it has some of us reaching for some red eye relief.

If you're eyes are feeling more tired and dry at the end of the day it's a sign that they're being over used. Ophthalmologist Dr.Joe Morehouse with Grand Rapids Ophthalmology says over use doesn't cause permanent eye damage but it can be uncomfortable.

Here are some signs of computer vision syndrome or digital eyestrain:

blurry vision

dry eyes

eyestrain

headaches

neck and shoulder pain

REDUCE EYE STRAIN

Eye drops. If your eyes are very dry use eye gel or an overnight eye lubricant Use a glare filter over your computer to reduce any unwanted light that can make it difficult to see. Eye exercises. Look away from your computer screen at least every 20 minutes for 20 seconds. Focusing on an item that is about 20 feet away from you can help to reduce strain and fatigue on the eye muscles. This practice is known as the 20-20-20 rule.

