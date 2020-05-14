Find your zen with Zentangle

Art technique practices mindfulness through repetitive motions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you just don't think you can put one more puzzle together or family game nights have lost their fun, then you might want to try to Zentangle.

Zentangle has become an international phenomenon that now has applications in stress reduction, education, therapy and even motivational training.

Rick Roberts and Mary Thomas are the originators of the trademarked Zentangle method. It’s a specific way to draw images, most often in black pen on white paper.

Kelli Blouin is a Zentangle artist who is offering a free beginners class for anyone interested in learning. It's next Monday, May 18th at 7pm. You can register on her Let's Tangle Facebook page.

