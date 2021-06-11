144 of the best women golfers in the world scheduled to play in Meijer LPGA event

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give runs June 17-20.

It’s the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. Visitors have a chance to see 144 of the best women golfers in the world, including defending champion Brooke Henderson.

Former champions Lexi Thompson, Sei Young Kim and Mirim Lee will join Henderson in the field, alongside the other big names on tour. The Blythefield Country Club golf course has undergone a transformation and is a favorite of many tour players.

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give runs June 17-20. Daily tickets are available online for $10 apiece. For more information or to order tickets, visit www.meijerlpgaclassic.com.

