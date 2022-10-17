A changing economy could take a toll on your 401K; Can you handle the risk?

Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services says if you’re nearing retirement, it’s time to get your money out of places where you could lose it.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We’ve been reading and hearing a lot about the state of our economy and that may have you looking at your 401K and wondering what’s been the impact on your retirement account.

Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services says if you’re nearing retirement, it’s time to get your money out of places where you could lose it and he joined us to explain.

For more information, or to make an appointment to sit down with Tom, call 616-622-4654 or visit www.JacobsFS.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.