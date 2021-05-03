A lack of available inventory makes finding your next home a challenge but the time to sell is NOW

Inventory is a challenge right now, so we asked Kendra Havemeier, from Havemeier Homes, to talk about what’s happening with the housing market.

West Michigan home buyers are learning that there’s not much out there.

Inventory is a challenge right now, so we asked Kendra Havemeier, from Havemeier Homes, to talk about what’s happening with the housing market. She said the pandemic is still having an impact on both supply and pricing.

Havemeier explained that homeowners should consider selling now before the typical "spring market."

