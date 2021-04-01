A new year brings new opportunity to get your finances in order

Tom Jacobs joined us from Jacobs Financial Services to talk about how he can help

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — We’ve turned a page on the calendar, and while a new year brings relief for many of us, it may also signal time to get a few things in order, including your finances.

Tom Jacobs joined us from Jacobs Financial Services to talk about how he can help. For more information or to make an appointment to speak with Tom, give him a call or visit his website: https://www.jacobsfs.com/ or call (616)-622-4654

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.