Get a taste of the lakefront lifestyle at the Cottage & Lakefront Living Show

Whether you are a seasoned cottage owner or just getting started, there are seminars that tackle every aspect of life on the water or in the woods.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Do you dream of summers at the cottage or are you lucky enough to live full-time on the water?

Either way, the Grand Rapids Cottage & Lakefront Living Show is for you.

There will be boat builders on-site and two cozy cottages constructed right on the show floor.

Looking to rent or buy a cottage? There will be postings for both. You’ll also be treated to cottage furnishings and décor, and all the toys and equipment you could ever want.

The show runs March 24-26 at DeVos Place. For tickets and showtimes visit www.grcottageshow.com.

