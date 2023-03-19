Get a taste of the lakefront lifestyle at the Cottage & Lakefront Living Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Do you dream of summers at the cottage or are you lucky enough to live full-time on the water?
Either way, the Grand Rapids Cottage & Lakefront Living Show is for you.
Whether you are a seasoned cottage owner or just getting started, there are seminars that tackle every aspect of life on the water or in the woods.
There will be boat builders on-site and two cozy cottages constructed right on the show floor.
Looking to rent or buy a cottage? There will be postings for both. You’ll also be treated to cottage furnishings and décor, and all the toys and equipment you could ever want.
The show runs March 24-26 at DeVos Place. For tickets and showtimes visit www.grcottageshow.com.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.