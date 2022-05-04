Address foot and ankle pain for improved quality of life

Your feet are your foundation, so ankle and foot pain is likely to negatively affect your quality of life.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Your feet are your foundation, literally, so if you have foot or ankle pain it’s likely to impair your ability to get around and, as a result, negatively affect your quality of life.

Dr. Garett Pangrazzi is a foot and ankle specialist with Spectrum Health. He spoke with us about surgical and non-surgical treatments for fractures, arthritis, bunions and other conditions.

Dr. Pangrazzi said treatments have changed over the years, “Minimally invasive surgeries are more and more common. In some cases, Spectrum Health is the only provider in the area doing minimally invasive procedures.”

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Pangrazzi, check with your primary care provider and insurance provider about a referral, or find him at www.SpectrumHealth.org.

