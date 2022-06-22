Address physical pain before it happens and stay out of the rocking chair in retirement

Dr. Michael Kwast has written a book about taking your life into your own hands by investing in your health.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Maybe you’ve been out working in the yard or garden recently and it’s done a number on your back, or maybe you’ve struggled with back or neck pain for years. Whatever the case, no matter the cause, there is hope.

Dr. Michael Kwast has seen the feelings of helplessness that accompany physical pain. He’s written a book titled, No Rocking Chairs: How to be physically mobile and active now and in retirement.

It's about taking your life into your own hands by investing in your health.

