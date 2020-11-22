Advice for the millions of unemployed Americans as they choose a health care plan

MICHIGAN, USA — More than 30 million people in the United States are uninsured. That’s up 16% from 28 million in 2016. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, an additional 5.4 million Americans are without health coverage for the first time due to job loss. If you recently lost your health coverage and you’re having to navigate the Open Enrollment period that runs from now to mid-December, there is help to be had. Meghan Joyce is the COO of Oscar, the first tech-driven health insurance company, and she shared some advice to help people through the process of choosing a health care plan, including a checklist of considerations they may want to make: