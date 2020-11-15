Advice for the millions of unemployed Americans as they choose a health care plan

If you recently lost your health coverage and you’re having to navigate the Open Enrollment period that runs from now to mid-December, there is help to be had.

More than 30 million people in the United States are uninsured. That’s up 16% from 28 million in 2016. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, an additional 5.4 million Americans are without health coverage for the first time due to job loss.

Meghan Joyce is the COO of Oscar, the first tech-driven health insurance company, and she shared some advice to help people through the process of choosing a health care plan, including a checklist of considerations they may want to make:

Find out how much you could save: based on your income, you might qualify for federal help and pay as little as $0 a month for your premium.

Explore your options: visit healthcare.gov or your state's marketplace, talk to a health insurance broker, and visit insurance companies' websites. These resources can help you understand what's covered in the right plan for you.

Get started today: nearly 40% of people signed up for coverage during the final week of last year's Open Enrollment period; this year's period is two weeks shorter, so start the research and enrollment process as soon as possible.

