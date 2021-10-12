After a chaotic year, what will the 2022 real estate market bring?

Tammy Jo Budzynski from TJ Homes keeps her fingers on the pulse of the local real estate market and she joined us with some predictions.

Anyone who bought or sold a home in 2021, or even considered it, knows this has been a crazy year for the real estate market. Naturally, that has many folks looking ahead to 2022. Will that be their year?

Tammy Jo Budzynski from TJ Homes keeps her fingers on the pulse of the local real estate market and she joined us with some predictions.

Budzynski said there were three key factors in 2021: Inventory, Home Values, and Mortgage Rates. She said economists expect more stability in 2022, but we are likely to keep seeing relatively low interest rates and housing shortages.

Budzynski advised both buyers and sellers in a tricky market to have the help of an expert at their side. Give her a call at 616-287-3162.

You can read more about the 2022 real estate market on Tammy Jo’s blog at www.TJHomes.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.