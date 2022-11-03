Help Wanted: Agribusiness industry is seeking workers in a variety of positions

West Michigan Works! officials spoke with us about the need for workers in the world of agribusiness, and the kinds of skills necessary.

MICHIGAN, USA — Help Wanted signs continue to pop up on just about every stretch of roadway and in every industry imaginable.

One that might not immediately come to mind, but is essential to our very survival, is the agri-business industry: The folks who produce, market and distribute agricultural products.

Ric Herrera is Vice President of Marketing with Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch and Karrie Brown is the Industry Lead from West Michigan Works! They spoke with us about the need for workers in the world of agribusiness, and the kinds of skills necessary.

For more information, for both employers AND job seekers in a variety of industries, visit www.westmiworks.org.

