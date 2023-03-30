Help Wanted: The nation’s food producers impact all of us, every day

There is no doubt, the agriculture Industry is essential to all of our lives. American farmers fuel us, and the economy.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — March is National Agriculture Month, an opportunity to give food producers their due. Here in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has also designated March as Food & Agriculture Month.

We got a chance to talk about that fact with Cody Herbruck from Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch and Allan Robinette from Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery. They want people to know that jobs in the agriculture sector can be fulfilling and impactful. And, there are diverse opportunities, with on-the-job training available with many positions.

