Help Wanted: The nation’s food producers impact all of us, every day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — March is National Agriculture Month, an opportunity to give food producers their due. Here in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has also designated March as Food & Agriculture Month.
There is no doubt, the agriculture Industry is essential to all of our lives. American farmers fuel us, and the economy.
We got a chance to talk about that fact with Cody Herbruck from Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch and Allan Robinette from Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery. They want people to know that jobs in the agriculture sector can be fulfilling and impactful. And, there are diverse opportunities, with on-the-job training available with many positions.
Learn more about jobs in the agriculture industry at www.westmiworks.org.
