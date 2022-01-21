Alles Law attorney debunks some of the myths surrounding planning for the future

Tim Alles joined us from Alles Law to debunk some of the myths surrounding wills and estate planning.

MICHIGAN, USA — We all work extremely hard and do everything we can to create a better future for our loved ones. However, when it comes to protecting and preserving our hard-earned wealth, we suddenly become uncomfortable with the topic. This discomfort leads us to inaction — we never get around to planning.

Tim Alles joined us from Alles Law to debunk some of the myths surrounding wills and estate planning:

Myth #1: I don’t need an estate plan because I’m not rich.

There are so many more reasons to plan other than just the money side of things. However, families that plan well actually KEEP their money, no matter how much is left behind for future generations. Approaching estate planning with intention can financially benefit your children and future generations.

Myth #2: I don’t need to create a plan. My kids can just figure it out after I’m gone.

Failure to properly plan creates chaos for your survivors. Consider your estate plan to be a love letter to your family of sorts. An opportunity to indicate your wishes and protect your loved ones’ futures with a personalized plan.

Myth #3: I can do this all myself (create a will online) because a plan is a plan is a plan.

You can, but it is not recommended. The easy part of planning is creating the documents themselves, but how do you know what to put in them? Good planning requires good lawyers who ask great questions of each client and then personalize a plan so it’s meaningful.

Don’t fall for the myths and leave it to chance. Get going on the planning now with help from Alles Law. Visit www.AllesLaw.com or call 616-365-5055.

