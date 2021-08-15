Allow West Michigan Works! to assist you in reentering the workforce

Whether you’re currently unemployed, or working and looking for a change, West Michigan Works! can help you get on the path to a new and satisfying career.

In the past year, the employment outlook in West Michigan has drastically changed. Many people have been sitting it out and are now considering re-entering the workforce.

If you are among them, West Michigan Works! is here to help. Talent Solutions Director Brittany Lenertz explained why now is the time to get started with a plan to return to work.

She said it’s to your advantage to get started now, before everyone else is looking. Lenertz said employers are hiring. They are desperate for workers, but they are not finding them. Many are unsure of what to do, and when West Michigan Works! helps people who face similar barriers and fears and can walk this journey with you. They offer a range of services, from very basic assistance to one-on-one coaching on:

Computers

Internet access

Resumes/Cover letter writing

Interview assistance

Connections to support services

Skills assessments

Career exploration

Training scholarships

Whether you’re currently unemployed, or working and looking for a change, West Michigan Works! can help you get on the path to a new and satisfying career.

Their service centers are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, for in-person or virtual assistance. Learn more at www.westmiworks.org or your local Service Center.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.