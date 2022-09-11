Irish musician Aoife Scott to perform at Michigan Irish Music Festival in Muskegon

The annual celebration of all things Irish runs Sept. 15 through 18 at Heritage Landing in Muskegon.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — If you enjoy Irish music and dance, or maybe it’s the food and beverages that draw you in—whatever it is—the Michigan Irish Music Festival is just for you.

The annual celebration of all things Irish runs Sept. 15 through 18 at Heritage Landing in Muskegon.

To get us all excited for the festival, Irish musician Aoife Scott brought her crew to perform in our studio. She’ll be performing throughout the festival on a couple of different stages.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.MichiganIrish.org.

