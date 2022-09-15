Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan seeks to keep seniors connected

Sabrina Minarik is a Contract Administrator for the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan and she joined us to talk about the challenges of social isolation.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many seniors will tell you that these last couple of years during the pandemic have taken a toll. Feelings of isolation and loneliness are pervasive.

Sabrina Minarik is a Contract Administrator for the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan and she joined us to talk about the challenges of social isolation and what can be done about it.

The AAAWM has resources for both seniors and their caregivers. To learn more, visit www.aaawm.org or call 616-456-5664.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.