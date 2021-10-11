Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan addresses food resources among seniors

The holiday season is approaching and for many people that means food, those once-a-year meals, favorite family recipes, and perhaps some over-indulging.

But our senior neighbors or family members may struggle to maintain a healthy diet, holidays or not.

Staci Gerken is Contract Administrator and a Registered Dietitian at the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan and she joined us to talk about the importance of nutrition for seniors and what to do if you spot a loved one who lacks access to the resources necessary to maintain a healthy diet.

Gerken said a good place to start is the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan.

For more information visit www.aaawm.org or call (616) 456-5664 or (888) 456-5664.

