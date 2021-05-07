Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan extends a hand of support to caregivers of older adults

We asked Sarah Sobel, a contract administrator with the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan, for some helpful advice.

This year has been especially difficult for caregivers of older adults. The exhaustion and the anxiety are real.

We asked Sarah Sobel, a contract administrator with the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan, for some helpful advice. After all, the pandemic isn’t over yet, and caregivers continue to be faced with new challenges.

Sobel said the AAAWM offers many resources to support caregivers, from virtual classes to a new support group.

It’s all just a click or a phone call away: www.aaawm.org 616-456-5664 or 888-456-5664.

