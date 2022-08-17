Seniors struggling to adapt to new technology can receive help from Area Agency on Aging event

For some, staying connected is second nature, but for others it’s a challenge. That can be especially true for many seniors.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Throughout the pandemic we’ve become more and more reliant on technology to connect with our colleagues, our friends, and even our families. For some, staying connected is second nature, but for others it’s a challenge. That can be especially true for many seniors.

Brandon Beck is a Contract Administrator with the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan and he joined us to talk about the barriers that can be faced by older adults looking to use technology.

Beck shared details of an event that will provide technology assistance to adults in a nine county region, including Allegan, Ionia, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo and Osceola. It is a drop-in technology event to learn about tablets, laptops and cell phones.

Participants must bring their device and will receive one-on-one assistance. There will be a limited number of devices on hand for those who do not own one. Participants must be 60 years or older and live in one of the nine identified counties.

Drop-In Technology Assistance

Tuesday, September 27

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Scottville Area Senior Center

140 S. Main Street

Scottville, MI 49454

Questions? Call Brandon Beck at 616-222-7024. For more information about technology resources for older adults visit www.AAAWM.org or www.SeniorNeighbors.org.

