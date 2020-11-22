As COVID-19 cases spike in Michigan, Muskegon County is especially hard hit

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Muskegon County is currently experiencing one of the largest spikes in COVID cases in all of Michigan. Just in the past three weeks, the county has experienced more than a fourth of all its COVID-19 cases. Hear Mercy health Muskegon infectious disease expert, Dr. Claudia Jarrin, describe the current situation. Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Justin Grill said, because of the high number of patients, Mercy Health Muskegon opened Hackley Campus as a COVID care unit on Thursday, November 19. Dr. Grill said the emergency room at Hackley is NOT re-opening. He cautioned that people needing emergency care should go to the Mercy campus on Sherman Blvd. Hospital officials anticipate that once this spike has decreased, they will once again close Hackley. For those who may be experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and need a test, they are advised to NOT go to the ER, but to call their doctor or go to an urgent care center. As always, anyone who believes they are having a medical emergency should go to the Emergency room. More information on COVID-testing can be found at www.mercyhealth.com.