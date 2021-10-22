As flu season approaches and symptoms mirror COVID-19, CDC recommends more comprehensive testing

Fall and winter mean flu season, and according to the CDC, peak activity traditionally comes from December through February.

Dr. Brittany Carpenter is Medical Science Liaison with NxGen MDx in Grand Rapids and Holland. Her specialty is pathogen testing, including COVID-19. Dr. Carpenter said this year, COVID will be circulating with illnesses that have similar symptoms, such as flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV.)

Due to this symptomatic overlap, the CDC recommends testing that can differentiate between COVID and the flu, and NxGen offers that service. In fact, there are drive-through testing sites where there is no need to get out of the car and walk-ins are welcome.

Dr. Carpenter said NxGen offers 24-hour turnaround PCR tests for COVID with the option to include flu and RSV. 15-minute antigen tests for COVID are also available.

According to Carpenter, the COVID PCR tests are free for those who are symptomatic or have recently been exposed. She advised that symptomatic individuals should consider getting the test including flu and RSV due to the symptomatic overlap. Asymptomatic individuals should take the COVID PCR test.

With >99% accuracy, it is the best way to be confident in a negative result.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, visit www.nxgenmdx.com or call 855-776-9436.

Grand Rapids COVID-19 Testing Site

801 Broadway Ave

Monday: 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Holland COVID-19 Testing Site

844 Washington Ave, Suite 4100

Sunday: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Monday: 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Friday: 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

