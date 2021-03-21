As life slowly returns to normal some people may feel anxiety and even trauma

Some people may actually feel anxiety and trauma around returning to life as it was. Dr. Greg Mallis from Pine Rest had some advice.

It’s been a year of "new normal" and life is slowing going back to "old normal." In some ways it feels good but in others it’s stressful.

He said, for those who are not comfortable yet returning to life as we knew it, they should take it slowly and do what they are comfortable with.

As always, if you need help adjusting, contact Pine Rest at www.pinerest.org or call 1-800-678-5500.

