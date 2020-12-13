As open enrollment deadline draws near, folks seeking health care scramble for coverage

Given the COVID pandemic, it’s more important than ever to get covered. That’s why non-profits like Get America Covered are getting involved.

Think health insurance is expensive? Did you know that 2 out of 3 healthcare.gov customers can find a plan for $10 or less this year. In fact, 8-in-10 enrollees qualify for tax credits that can reduce their premiums to as low as zero dollars.

Given the COVID pandemic, it’s more important than ever to get covered. That’s why non-profits like Get America Covered are getting involved. Get America Covered National Co-Chair Joshua Peck shared information on the best rates and types of plans for people in West Michigan.

