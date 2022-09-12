Alternative treatment for auto-immune disease and inflammation gets meaningful results

Chronic inflammation and auto-immune diseases seem to be rampant these days. What’s the cause of that? How can it effectively be treated?

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chronic inflammation and auto-immune diseases seem to be rampant these days. What’s the cause of that? And how can it effectively be treated?

Dr. Logan Morse joined us from Keystone Compounding Pharmacy to talk us through it. He said some of the causes of auto-immune disease or inflammation are diet, or the nervous system overreacting to an assault-like injury or disease and releases chemicals in the body which fuel inflammation and cause the body to attack itself.

Traditionally, inflammation and autoimmune diseases are treated with steroids, which Dr. Morse said can have side-effects. Biologics are another option, again with side-effects and high cost.

Dr. Morse suggested alternatives such as diet, cleaning up the gut, or Low-Dose Nal-trexone (LDN). It’s an opioid-blocker, traditionally used at high doses for alcohol and opioid-use disorders. But it has also been found that at low doses, LDN blocks receipts in the nervous system that cause the “bad” chemicals to be released.

While side-effects rarely include vivid dreams, Dr. Morse said the dose is very low, about 1/12 of the doses used for alcohol and opioid use disorders.

If you are struggling with an auto-immune or inflammatory condition, give Keystone a call at 616-974-9792 or visit www.keystonerx.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.