Protecting ourselves from auto insurance 'settle' scams

Michigan Auto Law attorney, Brandon Hewitt discusses how to protect yourself from auto insurance company scams.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For car accident victims, who are in pain, stressed out, and feeling serious financial pressure, it’s important to protect themselves against insurance company scams.

Michigan Auto Law attorney, Brandon Hewitt explains how car accident victims can protect themselves from being scammed.

These insurance company tricks cause victims to unknowingly:

“settle” their claims for No-Fault benefits and pain and suffering compensation.

“agree” to settlement amounts that are unconscionably low and very much below what their claims are worth.

forfeit all of their legal rights to have their auto insurance company pay for their ongoing accident-related medical bills and lost wages, thus requiring the victims to find other sources of payment, pay out-of-pocket or just go without.

The scam is a word game that plays out on the checks, supporting documents and releases that your auto insurance company may send you. The check or other documents have the appearance of being a partial, periodic payment of benefits that you were expecting. But in reality – because of the wording on these documents – they are really settlement offers.

On the check, paperwork or release, the insurance company will have included one or more of the following phrases:

Full and Final payment;

Full and Final Settlement of PIP claim;

Full and Final Settlement of Any & All Claims; Release of all claims.

The effect of this language is that once you sign and cash the check and/or sign and return the release, you will have given up and lost all of your legal rights to pursue your claims for No-Fault benefits, pain and suffering compensation, excess medical benefits and lost wages and other economic compensation.

The best way to protect yourself and your legal rights is to always talk to a lawyer first BEFORE YOU CASH any check from the auto insurance company – and BEFORE YOU SIGN any release from the auto insurance company – that talks about “Full and Final Settlement” or “Release of All Claims” or otherwise contains language that raises suspicions.

Sadly, these dirty tricks are allowed to continue – and the insurance companies are not punished – because Michigan lacks:

Bad faith laws to protect the public from these dirty insurance company settlement tactics.

Punitive damage laws to protect the public.

A Consumer Protection Act that actually applies to unfair, unconscionable, or deceptive trade practices by insurance companies.

In addition to urging people to contact their lawyers BEFORE they cash any checks or sign any releases with these fatal phrases, we advise people who have been targeted with these dirty tricks to do the following:

File a complaint for fraud and unauthorized practice of law against the insurance company and the adjuster with the Insurance Commissioner (DIFS).

File a criminal complaint against the insurance company and the adjuster for unauthorized practice of law.

File a complaint with the State Bar of Michigan against the insurance company and the adjuster for unauthorized practice of law.

To learn more information about how to protect yourself from auto insurance company scams, you can visit michiganautolaw.com

