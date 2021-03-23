Avoid common injuries by regaining your range of motion

The best course of action is not to mask the pain and discomfort with medication, but to resolve the root of the problem.

If you’ve been nursing an injury and wondering how it could have happened to a healthy person like you, Dr. Michael Kwast from iChiro Clinics says there is one common cause for most injuries and that is reduced motion.

He explained why the best course of action is not to mask the pain and discomfort with medication, but to resolve the root of the problem.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit www.ichiroclinics.com.

