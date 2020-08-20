Back-to-School time is vaccination time; be sure kids are up-to-date on their shots

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the world scrambles for a COVID vaccine it’s important to know that your child’s routine vaccinations are also critical to his or her good health.
Here in Michigan there was a dramatic drop in vaccination rates during the Month of May.
Dr. Angela Andrews from Mercy Health Internal Medicine and Pediatrics explained the importance of having kids vaccinated and up-to-date on their shots.
Start the conversation by reaching out to your pediatrician. If you need a primary care doctor, visit www.FindAMercyHealthDoc.com.
