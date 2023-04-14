Hospice of Michigan’s Barley, BBQ & Beats fundraiser is back after pandemic pause

The fundraiser was started in Grand Rapids in 2016 and has now expanded to six locations, three in the spring and three in the fall.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It is the signature fundraiser for Hospice of Michigan, and after a 3-year pandemic pause, Barley, BBQ & Beats is back.

The event is critical to the Hospice of Michigan mission of providing end-of-life care for all, regardless of age, diagnosis, or financial circumstances. It features local barbecue vendors, Michigan whiskey distillers making craft cocktails and live bands.

The fundraiser was started in Grand Rapids in 2016 and has now expanded to six locations, three in the spring and three in the fall.

The Grand Rapids event is May 6 at GLC Live at 20 Monroe. Tickets are $50 and they provide three visits to barbecue vendors and three visits to cocktail vendors with the opportunity to purchase additional tastings.

Barbecue vendors include The Grilling Company, Slow’s BBQ, Saladino Smoke, American Char, Dr. Rolf’s BBQ, and Michigan Moonshine BBQ. Craft Cocktails will be served by Bier Distillery, Long Road, Detroit City Distillery, Grand Traverse Distillery, Iron Fish Distillery, Two James, and Michigan Moonshine. As for music, Wayland will perform with a special appearance by Kelsea Ballerini, who will stop by before she opens for the Kenny Chesney tour that night.

Hospice of Michigan Director of Philanthropy, Barbara Anderson announced a special matching gift in place to encourage the community to support Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access program. The Steve and Amy Van Andel Foundation “Make it a Double” Matching Gift will match all donations at all six events up to $250,000!

Tickets can be purchased at www.hom.org/bbb. If you can't attend but would still like to support Hospice of Michigan, donations can be made online as well. For more information contact Rachael Knapp at rknapp@hom.org.

