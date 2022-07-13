Bellaire, Shanty Creek Resorts offer quintessential Northern Michigan vacation experience

Visitors often make Shanty Creek their home base and they experience all the region has to offer.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BELLAIRE, Mich — They say Bellaire is FRESH air, and no doubt about it, there is nothing like a Northern Michigan vacation.

Shanty Creek and the Bellaire region are known as a year-round vacation spot. We’re talking golf, hiking, biking, water activities, and lots of outdoor fun.

Visitors have five golf courses to choose from at Shanty Creek. They may choose hiking or biking at Glacial Hills, with 31.5 miles of trails.

There are Nature Hikes at the Grass River Natural Area.

If water is a must, there is the Chain of Lakes with plenty of water activities. Visitors often make Shanty Creek their home base and they experience all the region has to offer.

For information about lodging packages and to make reservations, visit www.ShantyCreek.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.