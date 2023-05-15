The best retirement plan will protect what’s important to you and your family

Have you done anything to protect that with some sort of income strategy in your retirement years?

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Give this some thought. What is it that’s important to you and your family?

Have you done anything to protect that with some sort of income strategy in your retirement years?

If your answer is no, you need to spend some time with Tom Jacobs, from Jacobs Financial Services.

He joined us to talk about what that strategy should look like.

Make an appointment with Tom to work on your own retirement income strategy by calling 616-622-4654 or visit www.JacobsFS.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.