Betten Baker expands its footprint into Hudsonville with new GMC and Buick dealership

The Betten Baker Auto Group now features 21 dealerships around Michigan. The newest location in Hudsonville offers GMC and Buick products.

General Manager Jack Fetkenhier said the state-of-the art facility is designed to enhance the customer experience, providing a welcoming atmosphere, a full coffee and refreshment bar, as well as a golf simulation to be utilized during visits.

There is also a stand-alone Certified Pre-owned facility on-site, offering even more vehicles and more brands.

